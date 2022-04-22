      Weather Alert

Alaska Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Apr 22, 2022 @ 12:35pm

SEATTLE (AP) _ Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported a loss of $143 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.14 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.58 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Alaska Air shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

You May Also Like
Joe Jonas Spouts Off On The Song He is Too Embarrassed to Perform
Murkowski maintains cash advantage over Trump-backed hopeful
15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death At California High School
Disney World Lifts All Of Its Mask Requirements
Arrival of final 2 F-35s completes complement at Alaska base
Connect With Us Listen To Us On