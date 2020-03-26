Alaska Airlines cuts flights, pay due to coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says it will reduce flights by 70% in April and May and cut pay to its CEO and president to zero through September to conserve cash amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Seattle-based airline said Wednesday that like other airlines they are seeing demand for flights drop by more than 80% and that flight schedules for June and beyond will be based on demand. Additionally Alaska plans to slash pay by 50% to the president of Horizon Air, and cut it by 20 to 30% for other executives. The company board also will not take their pay.