Alaska animal groups to clear stray dogs from Native village
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Two animal groups plan to help a southwestern Alaska village clear out all its stray dogs. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Bethel Friends of Canines and Alaskan Animal Rescue Friends hope to catch and remove the wandering animals from Tuntutuliak Jan. 31. Officials say that after volunteers vaccinate the dogs, some will be given to homes in Bethel while most will be transported to Anchorage. An official says owners should keep pets inside during the sweep so they are not mistaken for strays. A spay and neuter clinic is also scheduled in Tuntutuliak during the first week of March.