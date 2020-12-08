Alaska approves limit on commercial salmon fishing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state proposal to limit commercial salmon fishing in Alaska’s Cook Inlet has been approved despite opposition by many anglers. The Anchorage Daily News reports the proposal was approved Monday by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which oversees fishing in most federal waters off Alaska. Numerous people contributing comments opposed the state’s proposal, which would close an area where the Cook Inlet driftnet fleet typically lands about half its salmon catch. Opponents say the proposal could have devastating economic consequences and force seafood processors and possibly hundreds of commercial fishing operations out of business.