Alaska April job numbers down sharply amid virus concerns
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state labor department reports Alaska had 42,200 fewer jobs in April than a year earlier as coronavirus concerns shut down or disrupted businesses. The department says that as restrictions ease, some of the jobs will return. But it says many seasonal jobs won’t happen this year, such as those serving the cruise ship industry. Many ships have canceled sailings to Alaska this summer. The department says the upheaval in jobs was widespread, though some sectors were hit harder. It says the leisure and hospitality industry saw its April job numbers cut nearly in half compared with April 2019.