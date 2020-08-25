      Weather Alert

Alaska attorney general resigns after texts with female state employee surface

Aug 25, 2020 @ 11:47am

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has resigned, shortly after details of text messages he exchanged with a state employee were revealed Tuesday. The governor’s office says Clarkson submitted his resignation letter to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The governor said Clarkson admitted to conduct in the workplace that did not live up to expectations. Dunleavy called it “deeply disappointing.” Clarkson has been on unpaid leave after a Human Resources investigation into the matter. The Anchorage Daily News reports he sent the woman 558 texts in about a month.

