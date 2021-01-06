      Weather Alert

Alaska Black Caucus working to address vaccine concerns

Jan 6, 2021 @ 10:36am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Black Caucus says it’s working with African American medical professionals to address skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines among communities of color. Alaska’s News Source reported Tuesday that caucus President and CEO Celeste Hodge Growden says distrust toward the medical community is not new or without merit. She cited historic examples of medical mistreatment of Black people, including the infamous Tuskegee Institute study on syphilis in Black men in the 1930s. Black medical professionals spoke about the vaccine’s mechanics and distribution during a public video conference organized by the caucus Sunday. Hodge Growden says the caucus will continue the collaboration to address concerns.

 

