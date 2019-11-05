Alaska blocks marijuana suspected of containing pesticides
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska officials say a Texas marijuana grower is under investigation for possible distribution of products cultivated with pesticides.
The state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office sent an advisory to Alaska marijuana retail stores Nov. 1 ordering the removal and quarantine of all packages originating from Calm N Collective.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is also investigating the Houston-based company’s alleged use of Eagle 20, a pesticide containing myclobutanil.
The state notice says myclobutanil is stable at room temperatures but releases the toxic gas hydrogen cyanide when combusted.
Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office Director Erika McConnell says testing for pesticides is not currently a requirement in the state Marijuana Control Board’s regulations.
Calm N Collective says in a statement that a disgruntled former employee was responsible.