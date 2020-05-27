Alaska checking results from coronavirus testing machines
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Alaska’s public health labs are checking results from rapid COVID-19 testing machines amid concerns about their accuracy. The Anchorage Daily News reported the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has 113 of the testing machines to confirm suspected coronavirus cases. The machines made by Abbott were distributed to remote Alaska communities that needed faster test results. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says early data suggests the machines could produce potentially inaccurate results. Out of 360 Abbott test results checked through Friday in Alaska, one negative test came back positive during confirmatory testing.