Alaska city councilor, former mayor resigns after 32 years

Dec 12, 2019 @ 12:38pm

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) –
An Alaska city councilor and former mayor has resigned his council seat 32 years after he first joined the board. The Ketchikan Daily News reported Lew Williams III submitted a letter of resignation to Ketchikan Mayor Bob Sivertsen on Monday. Williams was first elected to the council in 1987 and cited health reasons for his resignation. He was elected to an eighth term on the council in October but has participated in council meetings by phone since Nov. 7. Sivertsenásays the council will solicit applications before publicly interviewing candidates and voting on a replacement.

