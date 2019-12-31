Alaska city hopes reality show will attract police recruits
KODIAK, Alaska (AP) –
An Alaska police department hopes a new reality show featuring its officers will attract new recruits to an area where staffing has been difficult. The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported this week that the Kodiak Police Department will be featured in “Alaska PD” on the A&E network beginning Jan. 1. Police officials hope the show will draw attention to the department, which is frequently understaffed. A sergeant says the starting pay for officers in the Kodiak department is lower than other Alaska agencies and can make it difficult to retain employees.