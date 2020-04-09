      Weather Alert

Alaska community asks for fishery shutdown because of virus

Apr 8, 2020 @ 5:25pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska tribe and city have asked the governor to shut down a prosperous fishery this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Indian County Today reported the Curyung Tribal Council and the city of Dillingham requested the closure of the Bristol Bay fishery in a letter to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The fishery typically opens in June and brings about 14,000 processing workers and about 1,800 fishermen to the area. The council and city say they cannot envision an alternative plan to avoid a significant coronavois impact on the community.

