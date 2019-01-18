Alaska Community Foundation announces $100 million endowment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Community Foundation says a campaign to create an endowment to benefit nonprofit groups has raised more than $100 million.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the total includes a $40 million gift from an unnamed single donor.

The foundation on Wednesday announced the $100 million threshold collected over five years.

About 1,800 donors from across the state contributed. Foundation President and CEO Nina Kemppel says she continues to be surprised by the generosity of Alaskans.

The group was founded in 1995 to raise unrestricted money for nonprofit organizations and grow philanthropy.

Rasmuson Foundation President and CEO Diane Kaplan says interest earned from the endowment could be spent on senior programs, children’s programs or what the donor wants to invest in.

—

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com