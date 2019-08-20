      Weather Alert

Alaska community ordered to relocate fuel in school’s tanks

Aug 20, 2019 @ 12:40pm

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska school district must quickly remove diesel fuel from a school’s tanks to prevent an environmental disaster.

KYUK-AM reported Monday that the Lower Kuskokwim School District has been ordered to remove the fuel contained in tanks in Napakiak.

The U.S. Coast Guard issued an administrative order to the district Friday to complete the job by Aug. 30.

The district plans to transport the 36,000 gallons of diesel from a group of 10 tanks into three new tanks further inland from the Kuskokwim River.

The order came a day after the Coast Guard traveled to Napakiak, where the water continues to creep closer to the community southwest of Bethel due to significant riverbank erosion.

The Coast Guard measured 76 feet between the riverbank and the tanks.

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org

