ALASKA CORONAVIRUS CANCELATIONS, POSTPONEMENTS, CLOSURES
Canceled:
- The University of Alaska is canceling all events and gatherings of 25 people or more between now and March 31st.
- The Alaska School Activities Association has canceled the Spring Conference of the Alaska Association of Student Governments in Sitka.
- The Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage is canceling the NSAA Ski Train, scheduled for March 14.
- The NCAA canceled all of its championships in every sport this spring – meaning the University of Alaska Anchorage women’s basketball team will not be playing in the Division II tournament Friday.
- Programs at Anchorage Public Library locations are cancelled through the end of the month, while the libraries remain open.
- Tomorrow [Saturday]’s R-E-I Members Only Garage Sale is off.
- The Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse, Yukon have been called-off.
- The Special Olympics Alaska Winter Games were cancelled earlier this week.
- Next week’s Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Make it Monday Forum will not be held.
- Next weekend’s Festival of Native Arts in Fairbanks has been cancelled.
- The Meet Alaska Conference and Tradeshow is off.
- The American Fisheries Society Alaska Chapter Annual Meeting in Fairbanks has been cancelled.
- Fairbanks was also set to host the Alaska Miners Association Biennial Conference, but that too has been called-off.
- The 2020 Western Alaska Interdisciplinary Science Conference and Forum in Dillingham will not be held.
- April’s Alaska Folk Festival in Juneau has been cancelled.
Postponed:
- The Anchorage School District is extending spring break for a week – and is preparing for the possibility of alternatives to traditional classroom teaching.
- The University of Alaska is extending spring break for a week – when classes resume March 23rd, most will not be held in classrooms, but instead taught online or via audio conference.
- Alaska Pacific University delayed classes until March 23rd. Classes will mostly be held online.
- The Iditarod is postponing two events in Nome – the Meet the Mushers event on March 21st and the Award Banquet on March 22nd.
- The Alaska School Activities Association has postponed conference tournaments being held after March 14th.
– The Fairbanks North Star Borough has postponed the Regional Basketball tournaments that were set to start March 12th.
- Tomorrow [Saturday]’s Empty Bowl Project event has been postponed.
- This week’s One Health, One Future conference in Fairbanks has been postponed.
- The Fairbanks Native Association has postponed today [Friday]’s annual membership meeting.
- The ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Basketball State Championships and Cheer State Championships are delayed until further notice.
- The annual Tanana Chiefs Conference convention is being postponed.
- The Camai Dance Festival in Bethel has been postponed from March 20-22 until undetermined dates in the fall.
- The 2020 Bristol Bay Sustainability Summit in Dillingham will be held at a later date.
Closures/Limited services:
- The University of Alaska asks that students living on campus find alternate places to stay by March 17th. If they have traveled to a permanent residence for spring break, they are being asked to stay put. Temporary access to residence halls will be allowed for students to gather personal items and school materials, and an exception process will be in place for students will no alternative residence option.
- Alaska Pacific University is asking students that live on campus to go home for the rest of the semester.
- The Alaska legislature says all rural legislative information offices are closed for in-person assistance. Staff will still be providing phone and email support.