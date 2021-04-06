Alaska court hears arguments in dispute over Dunleavy appointments
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court is considering whether Gov. Mike Dunleavy improperly kept in place appointments to boards, commissions and his Cabinet after lawmakers failed to meet to consider the appointments. Tuesday’s Supreme Court arguments came after a state court judge in February ruled Dunleavy was prohibited by law from making recess appointments of the same people who lawmakers had failed to confirm. The ruling came in a case brought against Dunleavy in December by House and Senate leaders who compose the Legislative Council. State attorneys appealed the ruling on Dunleavy’s behalf.