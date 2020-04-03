Alaska court seeks briefings on a claim in recall case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has requested additional briefing on one of the proposed grounds for recall of Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Recall Dunleavy campaign has stated four claims against Dunleavy. The group, in one of its claims, says Dunleavy violated separation of powers by using his veto power to “attack the judiciary.” That is the claim the court has requested further briefings on. The state Division of Elections had appealed a Superior Court judge’s ruling that the recall effort should be allowed to proceed. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the matter last week.