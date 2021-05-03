Alaska Court System briefly forced offline amid cyber threat
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Court System has temporarily disconnected most of its operations from the internet after a cybersecurity threat on Saturday, including its website and removing the ability to look up court records. Officials said the threat blocked electronic court filings, disrupted online payments and prevented hearings from taking place by videoconference for several days. The court system said in a written statement that it is working to remove malware from its servers. Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger said officials noticed anomalies on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if the malware was targeting information or seeking money.