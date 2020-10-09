      Weather Alert

Alaska court to hear arguments in ballot witness case

Oct 8, 2020 @ 6:13pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court plans to hear arguments Monday in a case challenging witness requirements for absentee ballots in the upcoming general election. Attorneys for the state asked the court to review the matter after Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby ruled enforcement of the witness requirements during a pandemic “impermissibly burdens the right to vote.” Crosby did not immediately put into effect an order eliminating the requirement for the election. Court records show the two sides in the case agreed to a stay while the Supreme Court considers the matter, with the state agreeing to make preparations should the state lose the case.

