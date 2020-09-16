Alaska Democratic Party decries change to ballot information
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Democratic Party has objected to a change to the state’s general election ballot under which candidates no longer are required to list party registration. The Anchorage Daily News reported the party says the move is biased, lacks transparency and was disclosed days before ballots will be mailed to overseas voters. Candidates are now listed as the nominee of a particular party or as having entered a race through the petition process. Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai made the change. State Democratic Party Executive Director Lindsay Kavanaugh says she was dismayed by what she called a lack of transparency.