      Weather Alert

Alaska earthquake revised up to magnitude-7.6

Oct 20, 2020 @ 1:35pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials say the magnitude of the earthquake that struck off the Alaska Peninsula and produced a tsunami with small waves has been revised up to a 7.6. The quake on Monday was first reported as magnitude-7.4 and was revised to a 7.5 before the latest revision on Tuesday. There was no major damage from the quake or tsunami, with waves that topped 2 feet in some areas. The earthquake was felt widely in communities along the southern coast. The National Earthquake Information Center says revisions to magnitudes can occur as agencies contribute information or add analysis.

