Alaska expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Now included are those age 55 to 64 and people 16 and older who meet certain criteria. The state health department said Wednesday that criteria includes being considered an essential worker, living in a multigenerational household, being at or at possible high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 or living in communities lacking in water and sewer systems. Gov. Mike Dunleavy called expanding eligibility significant to protect residents and help restore the state’s economy. State health officials earlier emphasized vaccinating those 65 and older. Individuals who have previously been eligible remain so.