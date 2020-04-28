      Weather Alert

Alaska ferries will receive $10M in virus recovery funding

Apr 27, 2020 @ 5:21pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTOO-FM) — Officials say the Alaska ferry system is expected to receive an initial injection of $10 million in federal coronavirus recovery funding. The state initially said the amount was $5 million but corrected it to $10 million on Monday and didn’t provide further details. CoastAlaska reports the allocation for the Alaska Marine Highway System is part of $29 million in funding that the state received for rural transit needs from the Federal Transit Administration. State officials say a slowdown in customer demand because of the the pandemic has caused a delay in returning the ferry system to full service until summer.

