Alaska firm makes virus protective gear for hearing impaired
JUNEAU, Alaska (Juneau (Alaska) Empire) — An Alaska company is developing personal protective equipment with clear face shields to benefit people with hearing disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic. The Juneau Empire reported Rapid Response PPE of Juneau has developed masks with clear plastic areas so people who are hard of hearing and rely on facial cues or lip reading can communicate effectively. Regular masks can protect from the exchange of contagions but also hinder communication for people with hearing difficulties. The company has developed a standard mask with a clear shield over the wearer’s mouth and another model with a clear shield over the whole face.