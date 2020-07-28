      Weather Alert

Alaska forest outhouse operation includes helicopter airlift

Jul 28, 2020 @ 3:26pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Hikers in Alaska’s wilderness at certain times may encounter a federal government operation involving a helicopter and two ground support crews. But rather than the sort of clandestine scene found in spy thrillers, the U.S. Forest Service airlift in Tongass National Forest is a facilities management project to remove material left behind when campers answer the call of nature. KTOO-FM reported the agency maintains public cabin facilities, including outhouses. Juneau Ranger District supervisor Brad Orr says the forest service oversees a group of cabins with numerous visitors and the helicopter services the area that septic trucks cannot reach.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests