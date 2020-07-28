Alaska forest outhouse operation includes helicopter airlift
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Hikers in Alaska’s wilderness at certain times may encounter a federal government operation involving a helicopter and two ground support crews. But rather than the sort of clandestine scene found in spy thrillers, the U.S. Forest Service airlift in Tongass National Forest is a facilities management project to remove material left behind when campers answer the call of nature. KTOO-FM reported the agency maintains public cabin facilities, including outhouses. Juneau Ranger District supervisor Brad Orr says the forest service oversees a group of cabins with numerous visitors and the helicopter services the area that septic trucks cannot reach.