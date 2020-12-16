Alaska front-line health care workers get first vaccinations
By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Coronavirus vaccinations reached the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage as the rollout spread across the state. Front-line medical workers at the center waited Tuesday to receive their first shot and get instructions on when to return for a second injection as part of the two-step process. Dr. David Zielke, a pulmonary critical care physician, says he’s been looking forward to getting the vaccine and recommends it to others. The vaccine arrived during a spike in cases in Alaska. State health officials have reported more than 40,000 total cases and 178 deaths from the virus.