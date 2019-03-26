Alaska game board votes against bear hunting rule changes

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Board of Game has voted against changes to bear hunting regulations.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Monday that the board voted down proposals that would have drastically changed the rules for hunting Kodiak brown bears during a meeting in Anchorage.

The newspaper says the board considered 18 proposals for regulation changes in the Kodiak region and voted against all but four, including a rule to reserve at least 90 percent of brown bear permits for Alaska residents.

A board member says several of the proposed rule changes would have placed limits on the number of permits allocated to hunters who are not residents of Alaska, but they were all voted down.

The official says three of the proposals the board passed related to goat hunting.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

 

