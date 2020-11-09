      Weather Alert

Alaska governor announces new emergency virus declaration

Nov 9, 2020 @ 5:00am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced a new COVID-19 state disaster declaration that will take effect on Nov. 16 and last 30 days. Dunleavy announced the updated declaration on Friday. He made the announcement ahead of the scheduled expiration of the emergency declaration that he issued in March. Dunleavy says he took action because of a recent rise in virus cases. Republican Senate President Cathy Giessel says the Legislature could could meet before Nov. 15 to vote on the length of the declaration. Dunleavy had not previously clarified whether he would extend the declaration. That prompted the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association to demand action.

 

You May Also Like
Planning the Holidays: Halloween/Christmas Week!
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Is Coming To Disney+
Scattered protests in US cities, but no wide unrest seen
The Count Goes On With Biden On The Cusp of Presidency
Incumbent Sullivan faces Gross in Alaska US Senate race