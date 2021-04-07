Alaska governor appoints Cockrell as Public Safety leader
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed James “Jim” Cockrell to lead the Department of Public Safety. Cockrell replaces Amanda Price, who in February said she was asked to resign by Dunleavy’s then-chief of staff. Price said she was told Dunleavy wanted “to go in a different direction.” Cockrell’s appointment is subject to legislative confirmation. Dunleavy said Tuesday he didn’t think Cockrell would have difficulty with the confirmation process. Dunleavy’s office said Cockrell had a long-standing career with the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers and retired in 2017. Cockrell’s appointment was lauded by Republican Senate President Peter Micciche and Senate Democratic Leader Tom Begich.