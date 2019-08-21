      Weather Alert

Alaska governor cuts $5M in additional ferry service funding

Aug 21, 2019 @ 1:40pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s governor has vetoed additional funding for the state’s ferry service that was placed in the budget by the Legislature.

CoastAlaska reported Monday that Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $5 million Monday that was added to the Alaska Marine Highway System budget by the Legislature.

The Legislature had previously cut $43 million from the ferry system’s budget.

A fiscal note attached by the governor’s office called the budget item “premature” ahead of a $250,000 study commissioned to reshape the ferry system.

The note says the ferry study is due in mid-October.

The Alaska Department of Transportation released a statement following the governor’s announcement saying it is finalizing the winter ferry schedule.

A draft schedule released last month did not propose ferry service on Prince William Sound between October and May.

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org

