Alaska governor proposes bills aimed at addressing crime

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed rolling back a 2016 criminal justice overhaul after earlier declaring “war” on criminals.

Bills addressing sex offenses, sentencing, pretrial and probation and parole were introduced.

Department of Law Criminal Division Director John Skidmore says if all provisions were enacted, they would roll back most of the overhaul. Attorney General Kevin Clarkson says parts of that law are worth keeping, like increased murder penalties.

The bills, among other things, propose that a person required to register as a sex offender elsewhere be required to register here.

They also make terroristic threatening a crime. The administration says this would allow law enforcement to act sooner when a person threatens harm.

Dunleavy says resources won’t be spared when it comes to public safety. Budget details are pending.