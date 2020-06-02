Alaska governor says jump in virus cases not cause for panic
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Alaska’s largest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases is manageable given the state’s health care capacity. He said Sunday that 27 additional residents testing positive for COVID-19 wasn’t cause for panic. Many of the cases were tied to a nursing rehabilitation center in Anchorage. The facility says it began testing all residents and caregivers after someone who lives there tested positive. Alaska so far has reported a total of 467 confirmed cases among residents, with 10 deaths. There also have been 21 cases involving non-residents.