Alaska governor’s candidate screening process under scrutiny

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s process for screening candidates for government work is under scrutiny after three people picked for prominent positions quit or declined roles.

Two did so after offensive social media posts came to light and one after questions were raised about his work history.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow defended the selection process for Dunleavy’s team as “thorough, thoughtful and deliberate.”

An online application for boards and commissions asks for information such as training and education, potential conflicts of interest and criminal history.

But Shuckerow did not respond to more detailed questions about the vetting process. He earlier said the administration doesn’t generally discuss hiring practices.