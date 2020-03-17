Alaska has 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Fairbanks Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Alaska to three. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital says the first patient sought ER treatment Sunday and was diagnosed Monday; KTUU reports the man is apparently back at home and “doing much better”. State chief medical officer doctor Anne Zink says both new cases are “travel-associated”; the state is looking into all contact the two older men had before travelling out of Alaska. Both had recently travelled to parts of the lower-48 with sustained virus transmission. Both had also been back in Alaska for some time and had travelled to different parts of the state; the state is working to identify where as they investigate. Anyone who may have come into contact with either man will be contacted by the state epidemiology team soon. The state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, a private cargo company pilot, was reported last week.