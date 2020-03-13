Alaska has its first presumptive case of coronavirus
The first presumptive case of coronavirus in Alaska was announced Thursday by Governor Mike Dunleavy and state health officials. In a press conference shortly after 5:00, officials said the person is a foreign national, who developed symptoms of the COVID-19 virus shortly after arriving in Anchorage by plane Wednesday. Alaska Chief Medical Officer Doctor Anne Zink says it was not a community-spread case, and that the individual self-isolated as soon as they became aware of the symptoms. They were tested at Alaska Regional Hospital and the positive result was reported by the Alaska State Public Health Laboratory. It will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation.