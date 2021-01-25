Alaska has nation’s highest coronavirus vaccination rate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s top health official says the state held the enviable position of having the highest rate of coronavirus vaccinations per capita in the nation as of last week. KTOO-FM reported Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said last week that the progress was the result of community efforts to quickly distribute vaccinations and additional allotments for federal agencies within the state. Zink says Alaska receives more doses because of allowances above the state’s share for the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indian Health Service, which works with tribal entities to deliver health care to Alaska Native residents.