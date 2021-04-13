Alaska health officials pausing use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state health department says upcoming appointments for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska are being canceled or delayed after federal agencies recommended a “pause” to review reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots. State health officials told reporters the federal recommendation shows safety checks are working and they hope this bolsters rather than hinders confidence in the vaccine rollout. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S. Federal health agencies said they were investigating six cases involving a rare type of blood clot. The Alaska state epidemiologist said none of the cases occurred in Alaska.