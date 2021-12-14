      Weather Alert

Alaska health officials report state’s first omicron case

Dec 14, 2021 @ 12:32pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has reported its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, involving an Anchorage resident who had traveled internationally, the state health department announced.

The department, in a release, said the case was identified Monday through genomic sequencing performed at a state health laboratory. The case involved a person who “recently tested positive in Anchorage following international travel in November,” the statement said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases involving the omicron variant have been detected in at least 30 states. The CDC says the delta variant continues to be the main version of the virus circulating in the country.

Officials are still learning about the omicron variant.

You May Also Like
Bob Dole Remembered As ‘Giant Of Our Time And Of All Time’
Supreme Court Won’t Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board ousts CEO Rodell
Austria To End COVID Lockdown On Sunday But Not For Unvaccinated
Scott Peterson Resentenced To Life Term In Wife’s 2002 Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On