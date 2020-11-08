Alaska hits daily record for coronavirus cases, agency says
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is reporting hitting a daily record in new coronavirus cases. The state on Saturday reported 604 cases, the highest in a single day since Oct. 25, when 526 cases were tallied, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The Department of Health and Social Services says there were no new deaths from the virus. The state has had 19,306 cases and 79 deaths since the coronavirus hit. The Daily News reports that 95 people were currently hospitalized with the virus in Alaska as of Saturday, slightly down from Friday’s record of 97 hospitalizations. Another 10 hospital patients were suspected of having COVID-19, according to state data.