Alaska House adjourns after ratifying relief aid plans

May 19, 2020 @ 5:39pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House has adjourned after ratifying plans for using more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid, one day after reconvening to take up the issue. The Senate passed its own ratification bill Tuesday but stayed in session to consider the House version, which aides said is identical. A vote is expected Wednesday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is moving ahead with plans for distributing funds, including community and small business aid. A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the federal coronavirus relief spending plans prompted lawmakers to return to Juneau on Monday.

