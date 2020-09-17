      Weather Alert

Alaska House candidate files lawsuit over ballot change

Sep 17, 2020 @ 6:30am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Democratic-nominated independent candidate for the U.S. House has filed a lawsuit against the Alaska Division of Elections to block a new ballot design ahead of the November election. The Anchorage Daily News reported Alyse Galvin’s lawsuit opposes a change to the Alaska general election ballot eliminating a requirement for candidates to list their party affiliation. The new ballot shows only whether a candidate reached the ballot by a petition or party nomination. The lawsuit claims the new design harms Galvin. She has advertised herself as an independent candidate but the new ballot identifies her as the Democratic nominee.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’