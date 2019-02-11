Alaska House remains unorganized about a month into session

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Most Alaska House members have been eligible to collect more than $8,000 each in daily allowances since the legislative session started, even though the House has conducted little business without a majority.

The House remains unorganized, and Wednesday marks the 30th day of the scheduled 90-day session.

While legislators have had private meetings and informational public meetings, formal committees haven’t been set up since there’s no organized majority. That means not a single bill has had a hearing on the House side.

The 40-member House has 23 Republicans but just 20 of them have committed to the GOP caucus. Republican Rep. Dave Talerico says Republicans have tried to lure other lawmakers over, with little response.

Only the two Juneau House members aren’t eligible for the daily, $302 allowance.