Alaska House work disrupted after positive COVID-19 result
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House canceled most Thursday hearings after a member tested positive for COVID-19. Alaska House Republicans identified the lawmaker as Rep. Mike Cronk of Tok, a member of their caucus. A release from the caucus says Cronk is in quarantine in Juneau and experiencing mild symptoms. It says contact tracers began identifying close contacts of Cronk on Thursday. The disclosure followed the announcement Wednesday that Gov. Mike Dunleavy had tested positive for COVID-19. Dunleavy was in quarantine at his Wasilla area home with what the state’s chief medical officer said were mild symptoms.