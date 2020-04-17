Alaska initial jobless claims down, but well above average

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Initial unemployment claims in Alaska are down slightly from a historic high, but they are about 12 times what is typical for this time of year amid the economic fallout from coronavirus concerns. That’s according to a state official and government figures. Lennon Weller with the state labor department says initial claims for the most recent reporting week totaled 12,007. That compares with 14,590 claims the prior week, which the state labor department said far exceeded anything in Alaska’s history. Gov. Mike Dunleavy last week said the department was adding 100 people to help process claims, which the administration said should help reduce wait times.