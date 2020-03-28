Alaska investigators suspect fires being set intentionally

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF-TV) — Alaska fire investigators are looking at the possibility that recent fires at vacant homes were set intentionally. KTVF-TV reported the Fairbanks Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday that took three hours to extinguish. A firefighter sufferd minor injuries and was treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The City of Fairbanks says in a statement saying the home appeared to be vacant and that squatter activity at it had been reported. The fire was the latest in a series of Fairbanks blazes that happened under suspicious circumstances and are suspected of being intentional.