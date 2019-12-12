      Weather Alert

Alaska island volcano erupts, sends ash cloud to Bering Sea

Dec 12, 2019 @ 2:38pm

DAN JOLING
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
A brief eruption of a volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands has sent an ash cloud to heights of 25,000 feet. The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Shishaldin Volcano erupted for about three minutes Thursday morning. Winds of 52 miles per hour help spread the ash cloud. The National Weather Service issued an advisory to aircraft so they can avoid it. Shishaldin is near the center of Unimak Island, the largest island in the Aleutian chain. It has a village named False Pass with a population of 39 that was unaffected by the ash cloud. Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutians.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
McGinley's/Mix Trivia Question of the Week
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Phone Pic Friday!!!
News from KFQD