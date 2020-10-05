Alaska judge finds issue with ballot witness requirements
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has ruled enforcement of witness requirements for absentee ballots in Alaska during a pandemic “impermissibly burdens the right to vote” but did not immediately put into effect an order eliminating the requirement for the general election. Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby gave the parties until late Tuesday to propose how the Division of Elections should communicate the message and said she would then issue an order specifying how to implement elimination of the requirement for the Nov. 3 election. She also noted the state might seek a stay in the ruling from the Alaska Supreme Court. Attorneys for the state a change in requirements so close to the election could cause voter confusion.