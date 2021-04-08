Alaska judge orders in-person attorney visits at prisons
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska judge has ruled attorneys must be allowed visits with clients in state Department of Corrections facilities, regardless of the inmates’ vaccination status. The Anchorage Daily News reports the recent ruling comes in a case brought by defense attorneys. They argued that a continued ban on attorney-client visits deprived defendants of their right to legal counsel. In March 2020, the Department of Corrections stopped in-person visits in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The department said last month that attorney visits could resume but only with inmates who were considered fully vaccinated. A department spokesperson says the department will comply with the judge’s order.