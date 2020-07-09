      Weather Alert

Alaska judge to hear arguments in virus relief aid case

Jul 9, 2020 @ 9:57am

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge is set to hear arguments Thursday over whether to block disbursement of federal coronavirus relief aid to small businesses under a reinterpretation of program rules by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration. The request is part of a lawsuit brought by Juneau resident Eric Forrer. He argues the administration is promoting “revisionist theories” about how the money can be allocated that is at odds with the language setting up the program. Attorneys for the state say Forrer relies on a “literal application of language” in a program description that they say runs counter to the program’s purposes.

