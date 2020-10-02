      Weather Alert

Alaska judge weighing arguments over ballot witness rules

Oct 1, 2020 @ 8:41pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge plans to decide Monday whether to block enforcement of witness requirements for absentee ballots in Alaska. Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby heard arguments Thursday in the case brought by Arctic Village Council, a tribal government; the League of Women Voters of Alaska; and two individuals who have cited health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An attorney for the state argued a change in requirements so close to the Nov. 3 general election could cause voter confusion and said the Division of Elections is concerned about its credibility with voters.

